As coronavirus cases surge, Pakistan struggles to confine people to homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :As the worldwide tally of coronavirus cases top 300,000 with around 13,000 deaths so far, the Federal and provincial government in Pakistan are on toes to ensure the confinement of people to their home to contain the accelerating number of the COVID-19 patients.

After the addition of 112 new corona cases during last 24 hours, Pakistan's count of coronavirus patients reach 646 with 292 cases in Sindh, 152 in Punjab, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104 in Balochistan, 11 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to avert the catastrophic situation like Italy or Iran, the provincial governments of Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan announced complete lockdown and a partial lockdown in Balochistan while Prime Minister Imran Khan again advised the people to self-quarantine.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the people to show discipline and calm without getting panicked about the availability of food items which were available in sufficiency.

During the 15-day lockdown in Sindh, all offices, markets other and public places would remain closed, with the exception to chemists, groceries and banks.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also announced the closure of all markets, shopping malls, and restaurants from Sunday morning till Tuesday morning besides suspending all inter-district passenger public transport for seven days starting on Monday.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government decided to impose a complete lockdown from Monday midnight for an indefinite period to be enforced by the police and Rangers patrolling round the clock.

On Saturday, the Punjab government had also announced three-day lockdown till Tuesday morning to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The district administration of Islamabad imposed section 144 announcing the closure of all major malls, restaurant, food outlets allowing them to serve through takeaways only. All the shops, except pharmacies, groceries, bakeries and meat shops, would be closed by 2000 hours.

The police personnel were seen in Islamabad and different cities in Sindh announcing the closure of shops and asking the people not to leave their homes without any valid reason.

All the four provinces had already requested the federal government to allow the deployment of army in their areas to enforce the announced decisions.