MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that with the current account deficit turned into surplus and fiscal deficit into Primary surplus, Pakistan's economy had finally been put into right direction.

Addressing a ceremony to launch work on seven mega development projects in education, health, tourism and water supply projects, the prime minister said after tackling the economic challenge, the government would now fully focus on uplifting the living standard of the common man.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razak Dawood and provincial cabinet members accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister broke ground for a Mother and Child Hospital, Bulk Water Supply scheme for Khattak belt and Isa Khel, Restoration and Widening of Urban and Rural Roads in Mianwali, Dualization of Sargodha-Mianwali Road Phase-I, Restoration of Water Supply Scheme in Mianwali and Upgradation of existing and construction of new schools in Mianwali.

The prime minister also inaugurated Water sports and Tourism Club in Mianwali as a full-fledged tourist resort with 21 water boats and 30 rooms for accommodation.

The prime minister said the construction of the mother and child care hospital would fulfill the longstanding demand of the area who used to carry their patients to Lahore or Islamabad.

He said it were the people of Mianwali who had elected him for the first time. He said beginning with the construction of the hospitals, the government would also resolve the issues of water supply and education for the people of Mianwali.

He said a modern hospital would also be built by a British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Musarrat in Mianwali which would suffice the requirement of the city and surrounding areas.

Moreover, he said the Namal university of Mianwali would be upgraded into a Center of Excellence as foreign faculty was joining there.

