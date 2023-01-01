As first winter rain amid winter delights demand on rise

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The demand of the traditional winter delights has registered an increase soon after the cold wave gripped different parts of the country with the onset of the first rain of this winter season.

According to a private news channel reported, food outlets and markets of the Federal capital can be seen jam packed with the food lovers were buying the popular winter items like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc especially during the rainy day.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a large number of customers.

The increased prices of the fish has although impacted purchasing capacity of the buyers but cannot imagine the winter season without fish.

Public like to have fish barbeque parties or go for enjoying fried fish, however, my children prefer to eat finger fish The purpose of buying such items is mainly to have a family time in which all of the family members can have discussions over the cup of tea and such food items.

