"As If He Met With Sharif Brothers"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

A video of Lt Gen (retired) Asim Bajwa and Federal Minister Shibli Faraz meeting with the Prime Minister at his office has given a reflection as if Sharif brothers are meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) A short clip of Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa who has recently been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Federal Minister Shibli Faraz meeting Prime Minister has gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Office shared the clip of first and important meeting between Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

However, the twitteratis made different comments on clip and picture shared by Prime Minister Office as both former military officer Asim Bajwa and Federal Minister Shibli Faraz gave reflection as if they were Sharif brothers in their youths and enjoying meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz had a close resemblance with Nawaz Sharif while Asim Bajwa on his right side was looking like Shehbaz Sharif in his late 30s.

People are making interesting comments and calling it a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sharif brothers instead of Shibli Faraz and Asim Bajwa.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Social Media

