AS Industries, DS Transport Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

AS Industries, DS Transport transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday issued posting transfer orders for additional and deputy secretaries in the public interest with immediate effect.

In a notification issued by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary (AS) Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department Mohammad Rehman (BS-19) has been replaced with awaiting posting Musharaf Khan Marwat and directed Mohammad Rehman to report to Establishment Department.

Similarly, Deputy Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Yousaf Ali (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Director Finance/Admin Culture and Tourism Authority KP and Deputy Secretary (DS) Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Transport and Mass Transit.

