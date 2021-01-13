AS Industries, DS Transport transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday issued posting transfer orders for additional and deputy secretaries in the public interest with immediate effect.

In a notification issued by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary (AS) Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department Mohammad Rehman (BS-19) has been replaced with awaiting posting Musharaf Khan Marwat and directed Mohammad Rehman to report to Establishment Department.

Similarly, Deputy Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Yousaf Ali (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Director Finance/Admin Culture and Tourism Authority KP and Deputy Secretary (DS) Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Transport and Mass Transit.