As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate informed

Talal Chaudhry makes this disclosure while responding to Senator Shahadat Awan who raised issue and asked whether the FIA officials dismissed for human smuggling had been punished

Responding to the query, Talal Chaudhry said that of the 63 officials named in different cases, 16 had been acquitted but appeals against their acquittals were already underway.

He clarified that disciplinary action had not been limited to lower-grade staff. “Among those dismissed were Assistant Directors as well. We will provide the House with a list of those acquitted,” he added.

Senator Dinesh Kumar expressed concern that most of those penalised were from lower ranks and asked how many officers above Grade-17 had faced action.

The minister assured the Senate that accountability within the FIA was being pursued without discrimination and that higher-ranking officers were also included among those dismissed.