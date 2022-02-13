As many as 44 patients under treatment in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 44 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar wherein a total of 122 beds are allotted for corona patients, spokesman Sajjad Ahmad said.

He said that 44 patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital and they have 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients.

Eight patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care and ventilators, spokesman said.

He said, 18 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds on which 18 patients are undergoing treatment. In the last 24 hours, 2 corona patients have been admitted and 78 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.