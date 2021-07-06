UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Many As 525381 People Completed Their Vaccination Course In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

As many as 525381 people completed their vaccination course in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Vaccination Procedure for eligible citizens against coronavirus is successfully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said an official of Health Department here on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, a total of 525381 people in KP completed their vaccination procedure.

The Health Department further informed that so far 525898 citizens had been received their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 261354 received the second jab of the vaccine.

Around 240537 people have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 129861 second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19, the health department official informed.

Moreover, 134683 citizens have been administered the CanSino vaccine.

As per details by health department official, a total of 149222 citizens have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca and 17925 the first jab of PakVac Covid vaccine.

In the province, a total of 2217 who got the first dose of Pfizer vaccine while 10496 received their first dose of Moderna vaccine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

7 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

21 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750 million bond ..

37 minutes ago

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

1 hour ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.