As many as 525381 people completed their vaccination course in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Vaccination Procedure for eligible citizens against coronavirus is successfully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said an official of Health Department here on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, a total of 525381 people in KP completed their vaccination procedure.

The Health Department further informed that so far 525898 citizens had been received their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 261354 received the second jab of the vaccine.

Around 240537 people have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 129861 second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19, the health department official informed.

Moreover, 134683 citizens have been administered the CanSino vaccine.

As per details by health department official, a total of 149222 citizens have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca and 17925 the first jab of PakVac Covid vaccine.

In the province, a total of 2217 who got the first dose of Pfizer vaccine while 10496 received their first dose of Moderna vaccine.