“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP claims

(@fidahassanain)

According to the international news network, Pakistani authorities are mum on the issue just for special ties with China.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) As many as 629 girls and women from various parts of Pakistan were trafficked to China in the name of marriages, Associated Press (AP)—an International news agency, claimed here on Wednesday.

According to the AP’s exclusive report, the human trafficking networks exploited the country’s poor and vulnerable people. and claimed that it obtained a list prepared by investigators working to control human trafficking networks active in Pakistan.

The authorities concerned are mum on the matter just for Pakistan’s special ties with Beijing. At least 31 Chinese nationals, the agency claimed, who were booked under illegal human trafficking were released by a local court in Faisalabad after the prosecution failed to establish the case. A court official was quoted by the agency who said that several women who had initially been interviewed by police stayed mum just because of fear or bribe.

It also exposed the local investigation as well as the curbs on media which could not report on human trafficking to China.

“Trafficking of girls and women is still continuing but nobody is taking it serious,” an FIA official was quoted by the international news organization. “It is now at the climax,” he was further quoted. The authorities had been pressurizing all those who tried to do some investigation.

It may be mentioned here that several cases of fake marriages with Chinese men surfaced in Lahore—the provincial capital of Punjab and a number of Chinese officials were taken into custody by the FIA for their role in fake marriages and sexual abuse of girls and women in Lahore and other parts of the country.