As Many As 700 NFBE Centres Working In Balochistan To Eliminate Illiteracy

Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

As many as 700 Non-Formal Basic Education (NFBE) Centres are working in Balochistan to eliminate illiteracy in the province besides imparting quality education to adult people

The provincial government had taken steps to increase the education ratio, and planned to enhance the community schools in those areas, where no government schools were existed, said an official of the Balochistan government on Friday.

The Balochistan government had opened Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) centres in the villages to provide basic education facilities to the out of school children, with the opportunity to study an accelerated curriculum in a flexible manner.

He said the provincial government had planned to establish more ALP centers in far-flung areas of the province.

He said aim of the project of community schools was to impart quality education in collaboration with locals.

The community school program, he said was started in various districts of Balochistan and imparted education to 28,000 students.

"Under the learning programme, more than 6,000 students will acquire education at Primary level each in five years." He underlined the need of community's involvement for improving educational facilities in the province through ALP centers.

He also informed that more girls were sent to community schools than boys, adding this trend would ensure positive change in the society.

He further said that there was an opportunity for out of school children to learn from ALP program. The children studying in religious seminaries would also be provided non-formal education in ALP schools, he told.

The Balochistan government had invested for uplifting of education sector, he said, adding that the provincial government had already introduced reforms in education sector.

