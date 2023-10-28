As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

(@Abdulla99267510)

The government has asked all undocumented foreign nationals including Afghans to leave Pakistan by 31st of this month, otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per the law of the land.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their country is continuing and only three days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Meanwhile, the voluntary repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

A total of 81,974 illegal Afghan nationals have so far been repatriated to their country, while 5,046 Afghans boarding 153 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.

They are going back via Torkham and Chaman borders.