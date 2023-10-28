Open Menu

As Many As 81,974 Afghan Nationals So Far Repatriated To Their Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2023 | 03:03 PM

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

The government has asked all undocumented foreign nationals including Afghans to leave Pakistan by 31st of this month, otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per the law of the land.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their country is continuing and only three days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The government has asked all undocumented foreign nationals including Afghans to leave Pakistan by 31st of this month, otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per the law of the land.

Meanwhile, the voluntary repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

A total of 81,974 illegal Afghan nationals have so far been repatriated to their country, while 5,046 Afghans boarding 153 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.

They are going back via Torkham and Chaman borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Vehicles Chaman All Government

Recent Stories

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

18 minutes ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

35 minutes ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

36 minutes ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

53 minutes ago
IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

3 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan