As Many As 87 Shopkeepers Find Of Rs. 284,000 In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:43 PM

As many as 87 shopkeepers find of Rs. 284,000 in Karachi

On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, the deputy commissioners has imposed the fines of Rs. Rs. 284,000 on 87 shopkeepers in metropolitan city for violating fixed prices of essential foods commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, the deputy commissioners has imposed the fines of Rs. Rs. 284,000 on 87 shopkeepers in metropolitan city for violating fixed prices of essential foods commodities.

Action was taken against them in different districts of the city for violating the government rate, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Action was taken against 28 profiteers in South District, 28 in Central, 19 in Malir, 6 in Korangi and 10 in Kemari.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 69,000 was imposed on 16 milk sellers violating the government rate. A fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on 14 fruit sellers, Rs 13,000 on 10 vegetable vendors, Rs 73,000 on 12 grocers, Rs 25,000 on five bakery vendors and Rs 7,500 on 6 flour vendors.

More Stories From Pakistan

