As many as 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The phase-wise entry test for admission to various bachelor’s degree programmes for the academic year 2025 began at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on Sunday.

A total of 9,787 candidates, including 1,938 female students, took the test in the first phase out of as many as 21,809 candidates seeking admission against almost 11,000 seats in 70 disciplines of bachelor’s degree programmes offered by the university.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the test process and personally supervised it. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by various committees for the exam.

Pro-VC SU main campus Prof Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, registrar Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, director admissions Prof Dr Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dr Agha Asad Noor, Dr Nek Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Anila Naz Soomro, Dr Rabia Asma Memon, Dr Tania Mushtaq, PD Ghulam Shabbir Abbasi, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Kiran Sami Memon, Dr Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr Ali Nawaz Siyal, Munawar Rajar, Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Engr. Sajjad Shah, Engr. Murad Shah and others accompanied the VC during his visit.

The test started at 10:30am and lasted 90 minutes.

Separate blocks were set up for the 1,938 female candidates at the Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of English Language & Literature and Institute of Art & Design. The 9,787 male candidates were accommodated in the Faculty of Arts, Department of Media & Communication Studies, Department of Zoology, M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

During the first phase of the entry test, the candidates appeared represented various districts across Sindh, which included Dadu 1,809 candidates including 458 females, Ghotki 598 candidates including 30 females, Jacobabad 292 candidates including 39 females, Karachi division 50 candidates including 21 females, Kashmore-Kandhkot 278 candidates including 20 females, Khairpur Mirs 790 candidates including 93 females, Larkana 710 candidates including 131 females, Matiari 773 candidates including 205 females, Naushehro Feroze 1,184 candidates including 248 females, Qambar-Shahdadkot 661 candidates including 123 females, Sanghar 1,411 candidates including 380 females, Shaheed Benazirabad 526 candidates including 95 females, Shikarpur 333 candidates including 54 females, Sukkur 232 candidates including 19 females and 140 candidates including 22 females from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to the media, VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro attributed the smooth, orderly and peaceful holding of the test to the ‘best strategy’ adopted for the major event. He pointed out that holding the test in two phases helped avoid mess owing to a huge number of candidates and also keep the expenses at a lower side.He noted that the number of candidates this year was higher than in the previous year which showed students’ and their parents’ trust in the standard of education maintained by this institution. He said adequate facilities had been provided to the candidates at the entry test.

“10 new disciplines have been introduced from the academic year 2023-24 while LLB classes have also been started at the main campus,” the VC said.Earlier, dispensaries were set up close to the exam halls and ambulances were seen parked on the campus to deal with any medical emergency. A control room was established in the department of sociology to monitor the law and order.According to the Director of the Sindh University Testing Centre Dr Aftab Chandio, the results of the first phase of the entry test will be released the same day.The second entrance test will be held on October 20, wherein the remaining 12,022 applicants will appear in the second phase scheduled for October 20, 2024.

It may be noted that the University received a total of 24,687 online applications this year. Of these, 21,809 were for undergraduate admissions, including 16,209 male and 5,603 female applicants. Moreover, 2,878 candidates exempted from the test have applied for the BS (3rd Year) program, including 1,690 males and 1,188 females.

APP/nsm