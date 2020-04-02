As nation we should be united to defeat COVID-19: Zartaj

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday said we need strong nerves to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile as a nation we should be united to fight against this pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel she said Pakistan and the United States were hit with the novel Coronavirus on same day but Prime Minister Imran Khan foresighted the situation and took certain measures to control its spread.

She said Prime Minister time to time motivated the nation and advised people not to panic and bravely fight the Corona virus, while President Arif Alvi visited China to seek support of Chinese experts to cope with this challenge.

She further said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is leading all sorts of operations to control the spreading of this virus in collaboration with all the stakeholders including Chief Ministers and health ministers of all provinces.

We must appreciate our frontline fighters i.e. doctors, paramedical staff and our law enforcement agencies, she added.

Minster said the government also launched an awareness campaign about social distancing and precautionary measures to keep the virus from spreading.

Pakistan is in the state of war against COVID-19 and I am much impressed with the bravery of our nation the way they are fighting this war, she added.