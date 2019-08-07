UrduPoint.com
As Per Audit Report 2016-17 Of The Chaudhry Sugar Mill, An Export Subsidy Was Obtained On The Claim Of Sugar Export While The Public Department Concerned Denied Having Any Record In That Regard: Shahzad Akbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

As per audit report 2016-17 of the Chaudhry Sugar Mill, an export subsidy was obtained on the claim of sugar export while the public department concerned denied having any record in that regard: Shahzad Akbar

Shahzad Akbar said as per audit report 2016-17 of the Chaudhry Sugar Mill, an export subsidy was obtained on the claim of sugar export while the public department concerned denied having any record in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Shahzad Akbar said as per audit report 2016-17 of the Chaudhry Sugar Mill, an export subsidy was obtained on the claim of sugar export while the public department concerned denied having any record in that regard.

He said the Sharif family members looted the country and inflicted loss to the national economy. He questioned as to why they are reluctant to tell money trail.

He made it clear that in the past no reference was filed in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case. He said an investigation was also underway in the Multan Metro scandal.

