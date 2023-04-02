UrduPoint.com

As Per Directions Of PM, Rs 40 Mln Fund For University Of Gwadar Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

As per directions of PM, Rs 40 mln fund for University of Gwadar released

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The federal government on Saturday released Rs 40 million for the University of Gwadar, a handout issued by the DGPR said.

The funds were released following the meeting of Member of National Assembly Mohammad Aslam Bhootani with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PM was requested to release the funds required for the construction of the new building of the University of Gwadar.

The people of Gwadar and Lasbella expressed their gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and MNA Aslam Bhutani for the release of funds for educational development projects.

MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani said that the provision of funds would start a new era of educational development in the coastal belt of the province.

"With the release of Rs 40 million funds, the establishment and construction of the new building of the University of Gwadar will begin soon," he added.

Lauding the unflinching support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the release of funds was made possible due to their personal interest.

