Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:42 PM

As per instructions of the prime minister, directives had been issued to provide three hours extra electricity to all feeders of Balochistan: Omar Ayub Khan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Omar Ayub said as per instructions of the prime minister, directives had been issued to provide three hours extra electricity to all feeders of Balochistan.

The government, he said, had decided to interconnect the isolated areas of Gwadar and Makran with the national grid system. The project costing Rs 18 billion would be completed by 2021. Currently the area was getting 100MW electricity from Iran, he added.

He said there were around 29,000 regular legal tube-wells in Balochistan, while around 12,000 tube-wells were illegal. The illegal tube-wells, he said, would be disconnected within three months.

The government, he added, was also trying to convert the tube-wells in Balochistan on solar energy as negotiations were in progress to ink a $4 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia for that purpose.

The minister said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had determined the total revenue requirements for FY 2019-20 as Rs 541 billion, which included Rs 54 billion on account of prior years circular debt. Based thereon, OGRA had determined the average cost of supply of indigenous gas as Rs 738/MMBTU, he added.

The present tariff, he said, could generate a total revenue of Rs 397 billion during the year, resulting in a revenue shortfall of Rs 144 billion. Therefore, revisions in gas sale prices were inevitable, he added.

He said even with the increases proposed, 95% of the domestic consumers were being subsidized for a total of Rs 104 billion. Around 45% of the domestic consumers, who were currently paying only Rs 121/MMBTU, would not face any price increase and their tariff was fixed at only 16% of the cost of supply, he added.

He said the government wanted to gradually bring the gas tariff closer to the cost of supply for most consumers while protecting the low-end consumers.

"This is necessary for the long-term sustainability of gas sector. The slab structure has been revised to provide one previous benefit to the domestic consumers," he added.

Omar Ayub said around 95% of the domestic consumers were being cross- subsidized by the high-end domestic consumers and other sectors. The major reason of the high bills during winter was inefficient and continuous use of gas in geysers for water heating and heaters for space heating, he said.

