As Per MoS&T Calendar Eidul Fitr On May 14: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

As per MoS&T calendar Eidul Fitr on May 14: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said as per the calender of Ministry of Science and Technology and Ruet app, the moon of Shawal would be sighted on May 13 and Eid ul Fitr would be observed on May 14 (Friday).

In a tweet, the minister said that the final decision would be made by Ruet-Hilal- Committee after its meeting for the moon sighting.

