As public representatives, we are answerable to public: Chairman DDAC Swat

Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday inspected the work of black topping of the Saidu Sharif road and directed the contractors to avoid use of substandard material

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday inspected the work of black topping of the Saidu Sharif road and directed the contractors to avoid use of substandard material.

Apart from Highway Department officials, local leaders and PTI workers were also present on the occasion. Fazal Hakeem Khan clarified to the officers that all development funds should be utilized with honesty and sincerity because it is public money. He said working with honesty and sincerity is the responsibility of the contractors and if anyone found in use of substandard material thorough action would be taken. "We have to be answerable to the public as public representatives," Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said.

He said betraying the trust of the people is a great crime so the authorities should complete all the construction work in a people-friendly environment and according to the wishes of the people.

He said that it is the common responsibility of all of us to complete development projects without any recommendation and to provide all basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

There is no room for corruption, looting and nepotism in development works in PTI government, Fazal Hakeem Khan said, adding, "The hopes of the people have been further enhanced and wherever there is a problem, let us know so that it can be resolved in a timely manner with responsibility besides ensuring transparency."