As to why action should not be taken against you over death of 70 persons in Tezgam incident: CJP asks Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad while addressing railway minister Sheikh Rashid during the hearing of the railway losses case has remarked " as to why the action should not be taken against you over death of 70 passengers in Tezgam accident .The CJP gave these remarks while presiding over a 3-member bench of SC during the course of hearing of Railway losses case Tuesday.The CJP questioned " tell us what action was taken as 70 people were burnt to death.Railway minister told the court action has been initiated against 19 persons.CJP inquired " gate keeper and drivers were sacked and as to why the big officials were not sacked .Railway minister replied proceeding will be initiated against big officials too.The CJP observed " you are the biggest of all.

Tell us why the action over loss of lives of 70 persons should not be taken against you. You should have resigned after rail fire case.Sheikh Rashid said " I resign if you say so.At the Inception of the hearing of the case the court sought plan from Sheikh Rashid for making railway profitable institution.The court ordered " present the comprehensive plan about railway before us within two weeks.

If Sheikh Rashid fails to implement the plan then contempt of court proceedings will be initiated.The court also summoned Federal minister Asad Omar on next hearing on account of non approval of ML-1 project.The CJP inquired from Sheikh Rashid " minister sahib tell us what head way has been made.

All your records are before us.CJP remarked " in my opinion it is better you should close down the railway rather than allowing it to run the way it is being run. We don't need such railway.Sheikh Rashid said ML-1 is 14 years old project and it has not been implemented.CJP remarked "railway has neither the signal, nor the track and bogies.

Loot and plunder spree has been unleashed in railway. Railway officers give the railway property whom they want.

The court remarked ", no more time will be given for revival of circular railway track.

The rehabilitation of those who are rendered homeless due to circular railway track will be the responsibility of railway.CJP remarked " 38 kanal land of circular railway was vacated on the orders of court.

See Kala pull in Karachi. Go to Keemari and see the situation. Railway is going to where.Sheikh Rashid over the annoyance of the court said " court should give me time. I will resign if I don't come upto the mark.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked " railway will bring finance regarding ML from where.

Loss of billion of rupees is occurring every year.Sheikh Rashid said " railway deficit will come to end within five years.CJP further remarked " every officer of railway is making recruitment in return for money.

ML-1 project is what witchcraft. Trains don't reach in time. Engines go faulty on the way. Sheikh Rashid Sahb your performance as senior minister should have been better than all. People listen to your talk but your institution is more inefficient than all.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 12.Talking to media men after his appearance in the court, Sheikh Rashid said CJP has given orders for betterment and improvement of railway.

Railway will go ahead under the directives of CJP. We have been given notice for 15 days. CJP has directed that tender be offered on ML-1 forthwith.He held I think judiciary is alive to worries of the nation.

We are grateful to the court. We will take ahead railway as per directives of CJP. Whatever directives have been issued by CJP we will implement on them.He stated audit report does not pertain to our tenure.

This relates to the period from 2013 to 2017. When audit report in respect of our period comes we will give reply to audit objections.Responding to a question from a journalist he said if CJP says I will tender resignation just now but not at your desire.