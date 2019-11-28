- Home
As To Why The Occupation Of Land By Influential Person Should Not Be Sent To PM: Islamabad High Court (IHC)
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:11 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing Aleem Khan Society alleged occupation case remarked as to why the case of occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to the Prime Minister (PM).IHC took up alleged occupation of government land with reference to Aleem Khan Society case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, court sought report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) upon giving possession to the society.Chairman CDA Amir Ahmad Ali appeared before thecourt.He informed the court that board had issued NOC to the society during the tenure of previous government.Court should give us some time and he will inform the court about facts after scrutinizing the matter.Court remarked, "As to why case of occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to the Prime Minister.
Housing Society Counsel Babar Awan said while advancing arguments, we have confidence on the court, and court should decide after hearing.Chief Justice remarked, "Local persons prayed for the registartion of FIR but first we wait for CDA report.CJ further observed, "We have confidence on CDA Chairman that he will inform the court about facts of government land".Court has barred the usage of controversial land till further orders.CJ observed, "Prime Minister said that there should be rule of law".Upon it Babar Awan said if this work has been done in the tenure of incumbent prime minister then he takes back his power of attorney.Court remarked, "It is government job that it should stop illegal; occupation of state lands.Court has further adjourned the hearing till Friday.