UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As To Why The Occupation Of Land By Influential Person Should Not Be Sent To PM: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

As to why the occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to PM: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing Aleem Khan Society alleged occupation case remarked as to why the case of occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to the Prime Minister (PM)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing Aleem Khan Society alleged occupation case remarked as to why the case of occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to the Prime Minister (PM).IHC took up alleged occupation of government land with reference to Aleem Khan Society case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, court sought report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) upon giving possession to the society.Chairman CDA Amir Ahmad Ali appeared before thecourt.He informed the court that board had issued NOC to the society during the tenure of previous government.Court should give us some time and he will inform the court about facts after scrutinizing the matter.Court remarked, "As to why case of occupation of land by influential person should not be sent to the Prime Minister.

Housing Society Counsel Babar Awan said while advancing arguments, we have confidence on the court, and court should decide after hearing.Chief Justice remarked, "Local persons prayed for the registartion of FIR but first we wait for CDA report.CJ further observed, "We have confidence on CDA Chairman that he will inform the court about facts of government land".Court has barred the usage of controversial land till further orders.CJ observed, "Prime Minister said that there should be rule of law".Upon it Babar Awan said if this work has been done in the tenure of incumbent prime minister then he takes back his power of attorney.Court remarked, "It is government job that it should stop illegal; occupation of state lands.Court has further adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Babar Awan Noc Job FIR Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

10 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

10 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

18 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

20 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.