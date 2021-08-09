As UN panel warns of global warming, Prime Minister leading nation-wide tree plantation drive

With the United Nations panel on climate change telling the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control, Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading a nation-wide campaign of tree plantation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :With the United Nations panel on climate change telling the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control, Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading a nation-wide campaign of tree plantation in the country.

The Prime Minister's efforts and measures to check pollution and other negative effects of global warming included the plantation of 10 billion Trees as well as the development of Miyawaki forests in urban areas.

At a time when UN panel on climate change described global warming dangerously close to being out of control and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame, Imran Khan, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, was visiting the major cities and urban centers for tree plantation campaign during the monsoon season.

The prime minister, who inaugurated the world's biggest Miyawaki forest in Lahore today will be visiting Karachi and Bahawalpur during the next two days for his countrywide tree plantation campaign.

Report from the scientists of the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere were already high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres describing the IPCC report as a 'Code Red' for humanity said, "This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.

" Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for clean and green Pakistan were being acknowledged all over the world.

He said that people belonging to all segments of society were participating in the tree plantation movement launched by the Prime Minister.

The minister said that the Prime Minister's efforts on climate change were being appreciated at international level.

He said that the clean and green campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan had turned into a movement as the entire nation had started planting trees across the country.

The minister further said that the people of Pakistan were fulfilling their national obligation by enthusiastically participating in the tree plantation drive.