UrduPoint.com

As Xi Arrives In Riyadh, Experts Hope For More Investment In CPEC Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:04 AM

As Xi arrives in Riyadh, experts hope for more investment in CPEC project

Former ambassadors to Beijing and international experts said on Wednesday Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week was likely to bring in more investment into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Arab News reported .

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Former ambassadors to Beijing and international experts said on Wednesday Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week was likely to bring in more investment into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Arab News reported .

Xi visit comes at a time when Riyadh is seeking to expand global alliances beyond its longstanding partnership with the West.

During the visit, Xi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other heads of states from Gulf Arab states. Saudi Arabia and China are expected to sign over 20 agreements worth more than $29.3 billion and will discuss a plan to harmonize the implementation of Saudi's Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi's signature infrastructure investment initiative that includes CPEC, Arab news report said.

Under the CPEC project, China has pledged over $60 billion in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, IT and various other schemes in Pakistan. At the heart of the project is a Chinese-funded deep-water port in Pakistan's southwestern town of Gwadar in Balochistan province.

The CPEC project, Pakistani experts hope, would figure in Xi's meetings with the Saudi crown prince.

"Saudi Arabia is interested in becoming part of CPEC by investing heavily in it and is also interested in BRI," Pakistan's former ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi, said in an interview with Arab News.

"This visit will improve things in this regard as China is the main initiator of both mega projects." "The growing friendship between China and Saudi Arabia will benefit Pakistan as the country has very good relations with both, and both are pillars of strength for us," Hashmi added.

International relations expert Zafar Jaspal said the visit would have a "constructive and positive impact" on CPEC.

"(The visit) will open the way for Saudi investment in Gwadar and other parts of the (CPEC) project, especially in the petro industry as the kingdom's leadership has expressed in the past," Jaspal said.

International affairs expert Dr. Huma Baqai said, CPEC could be a "great convergence point" between the three countries and "give the requisite push and momentum to intended Saudi investment in the flagship project of the BRI."Former ambassador Javed Hafeez, experienced in middle East affairs, said Saudi Arabia was diversifying its international relations and trying to improve relations with all powers, including China, Russia, the US and other Western countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Russia China Agriculture Riyadh Visit Road Saudi CPEC Gwadar Beijing Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman All From Industry Billion Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM conveys condolences on former Chinese president ..

PM conveys condolences on former Chinese president's demise

44 seconds ago
 Peru Congress to make third attempt to impeach pre ..

Peru Congress to make third attempt to impeach president

45 seconds ago
 European Commission Proposes Solutions to Decrease ..

European Commission Proposes Solutions to Decrease EU's Dependence on Clearing i ..

48 seconds ago
 UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement ..

UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space

50 seconds ago
 Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

8 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.