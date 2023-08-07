"As you sow, so shall you reap" fits to Imran Niazi: Attaullah Tarrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarrar on Monday said "As you sow, so shall you reap" fits to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi.

Addressing a press conference, he said the legal team of Imran Khan Niazi submitted an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for facilities in the jail for PTI chief contrary to his toll claim to be a revolutionary leader.

The prison department which comes under the domain of the Punjab government used be managed by Prime Minister House during Niazi's tenure, said Tarrar adding that Attock prison is not an in-laws house of Imran Khan Niazi where he is demanding all facilities.

He said, all political leaders faced troubles during imprisonment but not like Imran Khan Niazi who within twenty-four hours started crying for home-like facilities in the jail.

He said due to fear of arrest none of the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came outside the Attock Prison to express solidarity with their leader.

Tarrar also played a leaked audio clip of PTI leader Samsam Bukhari saying that the audio is evidence of Imran Khan's direct involvement in May 9th Incidents and attacks on Core Commander's house.

Quoting Bukhari he said that the core committee attended by Qasim Suri, Sharyar Afridi, Murad Saeed, Safqat Mehmood and Yasmin Rashid decided to protest against Pak Army.

"I Salute Samsam Bukhari and Shafqat Mehmood for opposing the decision of Imran Khan Niazi to attack on Pak Army" Said Tarrar adding "It is a proven fact that May 9th attack on Army Installations was well planned by Imran Khan Niazi and his family members".

He said, Pakistan's rival India is mourning the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan Niazi but in Pakistan, not a single person came out of their homes to protest.

He said PTI is planning to malign Judge Hamayun Dilawar in Britain during his official visit.

He also said that PTI is the only political party that attacked General Headquarters (GHQ) whereas previously terrorists attacked GHQ.