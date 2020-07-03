ASA demands issuance of funds to varsities urgently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :academy Staff Association (ASA) of Bahauddin Zakariya University demanded of government to issue funds to universities keeping in view its financial health.

In a statement issued here on Friday, ASA president Dr Abdul Sattar Malik said that govt should release funds urgently for varsities owing to financial problems these are facing.

He condemned deduction in salary and pension of UET Lahore for June because of financial constraints.

He informed that University of Engineering & Technology (UET) is the first Engineering varsity which was established of Pakistan adding that salary cut might be implemented on others varsities too like UET.

He demanded Federal, provincial governments and HEC to consider this issue on priority and release funds for varsities.