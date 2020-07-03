UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASA Demands Issuance Of Funds To Varsities Urgently

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

ASA demands issuance of funds to varsities urgently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :academy Staff Association (ASA) of Bahauddin Zakariya University demanded of government to issue funds to universities keeping in view its financial health.

In a statement issued here on Friday, ASA president Dr Abdul Sattar Malik said that govt should release funds urgently for varsities owing to financial problems these are facing.

He condemned deduction in salary and pension of UET Lahore for June because of financial constraints.

He informed that University of Engineering & Technology (UET) is the first Engineering varsity which was established of Pakistan adding that salary cut might be implemented on others varsities too like UET.

He demanded Federal, provincial governments and HEC to consider this issue on priority and release funds for varsities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology University Of Engineering And Technology Bahauddin Zakariya University June HEC Government

Recent Stories

The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy

8 minutes ago

KP govt giving due opportunities to women: Abdul K ..

8 minutes ago

Remy quits Lille for promoted Benevento in Italy

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt submits report regrading trees cutting ..

8 minutes ago

TMA Gambit spray streets, Madrasas, Masajids, offi ..

19 minutes ago

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.