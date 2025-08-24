Open Menu

ASA Demands Safe Campus Environment Before Fall 2025 Semester At QAU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ASA demands safe campus environment before fall 2025 semester at QAU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has urged for immediate action to ensure a safe, secure and conducive academic environment on the campus before the Fall 2025 semester beginning on the first Monday of September as per the University's rules.

ASA President Prof. Mazhar Iqbal emphasized that incomplete hostel allotments, inadequate security checkpoints and persistent illegal occupations threaten the academic environment.

He noted the city administration’s reluctance to assist in vacating the hostels, further complicating efforts to restore order.

The ASA called on the Minister of Federal education and Professional Training to activate the steering committee, emphasizing to enforce the proposed hostel policy and provide robust support to ensure a peaceful campus before the Fall 2025 semester approaches.

According to press release issued by ASA on Sunday, the QAU closed its hostels for annual maintenance on July 13, 2025, but some students continued to occupy it illegally.

On July 29, the city administration conducted a clean-up operation, arresting several students. After release on bail on August 8, these students returned to campus via a University bus, which was hijacked by a group of students from the University workshop.

They forcibly reoccupied Hostels 8, 9, and 11, where they have remained since. Similarly, on August 17, another group broke into Hostels 3 and 4, continuing their unauthorized occupation.

In response to these unprecedented hostel-related challenges, the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training formed a steering committee in July 2025, a first in QAU’s history, highlighting the university administration’s struggle to manage the situation.

On August 12, 2025, a meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor with Deans, Chairs, and Directors proposed additional committees to address these issues, though details remain unconfirmed.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

6 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

19 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan