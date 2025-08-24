ASA Demands Safe Campus Environment Before Fall 2025 Semester At QAU
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has urged for immediate action to ensure a safe, secure and conducive academic environment on the campus before the Fall 2025 semester beginning on the first Monday of September as per the University's rules.
ASA President Prof. Mazhar Iqbal emphasized that incomplete hostel allotments, inadequate security checkpoints and persistent illegal occupations threaten the academic environment.
He noted the city administration’s reluctance to assist in vacating the hostels, further complicating efforts to restore order.
The ASA called on the Minister of Federal education and Professional Training to activate the steering committee, emphasizing to enforce the proposed hostel policy and provide robust support to ensure a peaceful campus before the Fall 2025 semester approaches.
According to press release issued by ASA on Sunday, the QAU closed its hostels for annual maintenance on July 13, 2025, but some students continued to occupy it illegally.
On July 29, the city administration conducted a clean-up operation, arresting several students. After release on bail on August 8, these students returned to campus via a University bus, which was hijacked by a group of students from the University workshop.
They forcibly reoccupied Hostels 8, 9, and 11, where they have remained since. Similarly, on August 17, another group broke into Hostels 3 and 4, continuing their unauthorized occupation.
In response to these unprecedented hostel-related challenges, the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training formed a steering committee in July 2025, a first in QAU’s history, highlighting the university administration’s struggle to manage the situation.
On August 12, 2025, a meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor with Deans, Chairs, and Directors proposed additional committees to address these issues, though details remain unconfirmed.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations17 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains17 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan17 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized17 minutes ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown17 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.17 minutes ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs27 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families27 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"27 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers27 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation47 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties47 minutes ago