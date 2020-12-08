UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asaan Dukan, New E-commerce Model Launched: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Asaan Dukan, new e-commerce model launched: Minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a new e-commerce model " Asaan Dukan : Double Flight" introduced by Techstirr (Pvt) Limited company, here at Schon Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a new e-commerce model " Asaan Dukan : Double Flight" introduced by Techstirr (Pvt) Limited company, here at Schon Centre.

The Minister appreciated the spread of e-commerce and said it would provide jobs to many people ; especially the educated youth.

" We are moving to easy businesses amid COVID-19," he said.

He urged the media to promote this new idea of easy on-line business.

On behalf of Sindh Government, he assured full support and facilitation to new businesses mainly by the youth.

He said Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was very much concerned about un-employment mainly among the youth and always emphasized on the provincial PPP government to make the best use of its resources for creating jobs.

The Minister was briefed by the company's CEO, A.R.Chinoy that at present online business share in the world economy was 20 percent and in future only digital businesses would survive.

Techstirr (Pvt) Limited had set its target of supporting one million new businesses in the country. Of these, 3,00,000 would be in Sindh. Through this initiative of Asaan Dukan, the company would also provide market collateral for starting a business. It would be the first complete one-stop solution to entrepreneurs.

Asaan Dukan project aimed at providing everybody access to technology. It would also help promote and make profitable the existing small traders and new enterprises.

There were 10,000 I.T graduates un-employed in the country, who need employment opportunities. The company would offer free service to start-ups, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Technology Business Company Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Market Media Government Share Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

21 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

51 minutes ago

"Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahlebait aur Sahaba ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks dip as post-election rally begins to tir ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli asks citizens to stay away from PDM rallies ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons additional Health secret ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.