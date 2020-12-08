Asaan Dukan, new e-commerce model launched: Minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a new e-commerce model " Asaan Dukan : Double Flight" introduced by Techstirr (Pvt) Limited company, here at Schon Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a new e-commerce model " Asaan Dukan : Double Flight" introduced by Techstirr (Pvt) Limited company, here at Schon Centre.

The Minister appreciated the spread of e-commerce and said it would provide jobs to many people ; especially the educated youth.

" We are moving to easy businesses amid COVID-19," he said.

He urged the media to promote this new idea of easy on-line business.

On behalf of Sindh Government, he assured full support and facilitation to new businesses mainly by the youth.

He said Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was very much concerned about un-employment mainly among the youth and always emphasized on the provincial PPP government to make the best use of its resources for creating jobs.

The Minister was briefed by the company's CEO, A.R.Chinoy that at present online business share in the world economy was 20 percent and in future only digital businesses would survive.

Techstirr (Pvt) Limited had set its target of supporting one million new businesses in the country. Of these, 3,00,000 would be in Sindh. Through this initiative of Asaan Dukan, the company would also provide market collateral for starting a business. It would be the first complete one-stop solution to entrepreneurs.

Asaan Dukan project aimed at providing everybody access to technology. It would also help promote and make profitable the existing small traders and new enterprises.

There were 10,000 I.T graduates un-employed in the country, who need employment opportunities. The company would offer free service to start-ups, he said.