UrduPoint.com

Asaan Insaf Marakiz At Police Stations To Improve Service Delivery System: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Asaan Insaf Marakiz at Police Stations to improve service delivery system: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :KPK's Minister for Finance, Taimur khan Jhagra on Sunday appreciated the establishment of Asaan Insaf Marakiz (Accessible Justice Cent res) incrustations to revamp policeman believer system.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Police is establishing five "Asaan Insaf Markab" in Peshawar to provide best service delivery to public.

The Asaan Insaf Markab is completed in Databank and four more are under construction in Town, Acquirable, Badger and Chamberlain Peshawar.

"Excited to see police station Databank look as it should. Not only these five police stations but we will revamp as many police stations in Peshawar and the rest of Pankhurst as possible. The best development is to get existing investments to work", he said in a statement.

He also appreciated efforts of CCPO Abbas Ahriman in this connection.

Chief Minister Mahfouz Khan will inaugurate soon these Asaan Insaf Markab soon.

Initially, Asaan Insaf Marakiz will be established in five police stations and will be extended to remaining 15 police stations, in second phase.

The project will be extended to the rest of the districts in the next phase.

The purpose of establishing Asaan Insaf Marakiz is aimed to introduce reforms in the day to day business of Police Stations to make it more public friendly and improve public service delivery up-to the expectations of the general public.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

1 hour ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

2 hours ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.