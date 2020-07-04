Asad, Afzal visit IHITC

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Saturday visited the newly established Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Centre (IHITC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Saturday visited the newly established Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Centre (IHITC).

The minister and chairman NDMA were briefed about the facilities being provided to COVID-19 and infectious disease patients in the IHITC. Both visited various units of the hospital.

China has provided $4 million for the construction of the IHITC. The hospital having 250 beds with high flow oxygen lines has been constructed in the Federal capital in a period of just 45 days.