Open Menu

Asad Ali Korai Posted As Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Asad Ali Korai posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption Asad Ali Korai has been posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to the notification released by the Department of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Government of Sindh, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Asad Ali Korai has been transferred from Directorate Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh and is posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Circle Asad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

18 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan