Asad Ali Korai posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption Asad Ali Korai has been posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to the notification released by the Department of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Government of Sindh, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Asad Ali Korai has been transferred from Directorate Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh and is posted as Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad.