Asad Appeals Public For Strict Implementation Of SOPs To Avoid Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of SOPs to avoid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Wednesday appealed the general public for adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid coronavirus pandemic second wave.

Any hard decision could damage the business activity and the economy, he stated in an interview with state television channel.

He said that the world had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan's government regarding measures taken for combating dangerous virus.

He said any irresponsible behavior could be fatal for public.

"We have to adopt precautionary measures to protect from the spreading virus," he said.

The minister urged the opposition party leaders to cease from arranging public meetings in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

