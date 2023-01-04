UrduPoint.com

Asad Approves Construction Of Residential Apartments For NHA Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Asad approves construction of residential apartments for NHA employees

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood has approved the construction of residential apartments for the employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Wednesda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood has approved the construction of residential apartments for the employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the minister was briefed about the project during his visit to the land adjacent to Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) and Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in order to provide the best residential facilities to the employees of the NHA, the apartments would be provided on easy installments.

He said that the Ministry of Communications has taken revolutionary measures to facilitate the public.

He also passed instructions to speed up the construction and development process.

These residential apartments will be built on 121 kanals on the land of NHA and have modern facilities according to international standards. The apartments would have green areas, various sports grounds for children, indoor and outdoor games, children's parks, schools for junior classes and mosques would also be built.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Motorway Visit NHA Best

Recent Stories

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

15 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

15 minutes ago
 Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

15 minutes ago
 Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muha ..

Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

15 minutes ago
 Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with marke ..

Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with market participants

13 seconds ago
 Govt to utilise all-out resources for modernising ..

Govt to utilise all-out resources for modernising PAF: Defence Minister Khawaja ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.