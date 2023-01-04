Asad approves construction of residential apartments for NHA employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood has approved the construction of residential apartments for the employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the minister was briefed about the project during his visit to the land adjacent to Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) and Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in order to provide the best residential facilities to the employees of the NHA, the apartments would be provided on easy installments.

He said that the Ministry of Communications has taken revolutionary measures to facilitate the public.

He also passed instructions to speed up the construction and development process.

These residential apartments will be built on 121 kanals on the land of NHA and have modern facilities according to international standards. The apartments would have green areas, various sports grounds for children, indoor and outdoor games, children's parks, schools for junior classes and mosques would also be built.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.