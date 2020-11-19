Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to adopt sensible strategy for the sake of people's health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to adopt sensible strategy for the sake of people's health.

"Organizing public meetings at open places could be risky for lives of the people amid coronavirus pandemic, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel program. Timely decisions of the political party leadership could help avert COVID-19, from this part of the region, he added. The national command operation center (NCOC), meetings and court orders had already endorsed the decision taken by the incumbent government for safety and security of the people regarding measures for coronavirus, he stated.

"Any insensible move of the members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could jeopardize the situation in the country, " he said. The minister appealedthe Opposition parties to review the policy of holding public gatherings so that people's health and employment of daily wage workers could be protected in a befittingmanner.