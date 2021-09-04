UrduPoint.com

Asad Asks People To Follow SOPs, Vaccinate Themselves Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Asad asks people to follow SOPs, vaccinate themselves amid COVID-19

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday asked the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to contain the spreading of the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday asked the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to contain the spreading of the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan's smart lockdown policy was lauded by the world countries and the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was not intended to halt the businesses activities in the country.

The minister said the world countries were being confronting number of challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak. He said the Pakistan government was trying to provide standard medical facilities to the citizen without paralyzing the healthcare system.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Man Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort ..

Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort pole

51 seconds ago
 Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation ..

Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation departments to attend duty on ..

52 seconds ago
 Fire erupts in Sindh High Court circuit bench, no ..

Fire erupts in Sindh High Court circuit bench, no human loss occurred

54 seconds ago
 Heathrow Airport Apologizes for Overcrowded Waitin ..

Heathrow Airport Apologizes for Overcrowded Waiting Lines, Blames UK Border Forc ..

55 seconds ago
 Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealt ..

Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealth: Farrukh

8 minutes ago
 South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP ..

South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.