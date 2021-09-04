Asad asks people to follow SOPs, vaccinate themselves amid COVID-19

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday asked the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to contain the spreading of the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan's smart lockdown policy was lauded by the world countries and the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was not intended to halt the businesses activities in the country.

The minister said the world countries were being confronting number of challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak. He said the Pakistan government was trying to provide standard medical facilities to the citizen without paralyzing the healthcare system.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the common man.