UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Baloch Asks Dualization, Up-gradation Of Highways In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Asad Baloch asks dualization, up-gradation of highways in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The dilapidated roads of Balochistan are posing serious threat to the lives of commuters, seeking urgent attention of the quarters concerned for their dualization and up-gradation.

Talking to APP, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Mir Asadullah Baloch said around 30 people including women, children from Panjgoor were killed due to road accidents in the last two months.

He said at present the province was facing worst condition of roads where the communication system required moderation after the inception of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as for better economic activities in the area, proper and smooth thoroughfares were necessary.

Asad Baloch said the government should make a proper mechanism to control the increasing rate of road accidents in the province, adding that the narrow single lane highways were one of the major causes for vehicle collisions.

The government should provide quality road infrastructure and accessibility to the masses of the province, he added.

Balochistan government should expand the Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) project to construct more centers along every highway in the province," it added.

He said besides the upgradation and widening of highways in the province, the fitness of the vehicles plying on the roads should also be checked and monitored on regular basis. A series of awareness campaigns should be launched across the province to sensitize the commuters regarding safe driving, he added.

Asad Baloch said the government must take action against the drivers for over speeding which was the main reason of accidents.

He informed that most of the drivers were not fulfilling the basic role of driving license.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Vehicles Road Vehicle CPEC Women From Government

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

39 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

47 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Nation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.