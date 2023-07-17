The Provincial Minster and Leader of Balochistan National Party (Awami) Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of wife of the Party's Central Secretary Information Dr Nashnash Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Minster and Leader of Balochistan National Party (Awami) Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of wife of the Party's Central Secretary Information Dr Nashnash Lehri.

Asadullah Baloch expressed his sincere condolence with Dr Nashnas and prayed for high ranks of departed soul and for bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Asad Baloch along with party leadership and workers attended the funeral prayer of Dr Nashnas's wife, laid to rest in native town on Monday evening.