Asad Baloch for early compensation to earthquake victims of Washuk

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday expressed the desire for early release of rehabilitation and compensation amount to the earthquake victims of Washuk area

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday expressed the desire for early release of rehabilitation and compensation amount to the earthquake victims of Washuk area.

In a statement, he said that the earthquake victims of Washuk district were facing difficulties in receiving compensation funds.

He said that thousands of people in Washuk were affected by the earthquake in 2013. The government had announced a compensation grant which had been released by the Finance Department, but the Washuk district administration have not been released fund due to incompletion of individual lists of disbursement of the amount to victims.

He demanded that the deputy commissioner should prepare lists and order immediate release of the funds to the earthquake victims.

Over 300 families have been displaced in Balochistan's Washuk after earthquake destroyed their houses.

As many as 14 people were killed and over 24 injured after a earthquake hit the border region of Iran and Pakistan on 16 April 2013, he added. Hundreds of houses collapsed, rendering thousands of people homeless especially in the Washuk district. The damaged infrastructure includes shops, government buildings, houses and Schools.