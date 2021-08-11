UrduPoint.com

Asad Baloch For Early Payment Of Compensation To Washuk Quake Victims

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Asad Baloch for early payment of compensation to Washuk quake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education Mir Asadullah Baloch expressed the desire for early release of rehabilitation and compensation amount to the earthquake victims of Washuk area.

In a statement, he said that the earthquake victims of Washuk district were facing difficulties in receiving compensation funds.

He said that thousands of people in Washuk were affected by the earthquake in 2013. The government had announced a compensation grant which had been released by the Finance Department, but the Washuk district administration have not been released fund due to in complete lists of individuals for disbursement of the amount among the victims.

He demanded that the deputy commissioner should prepare lists and order immediate release of the funds to the earthquake victims.

Over 300 families have been displaced in Balochistan's Washuk after earthquake destroyed their houses.

As many as 14 people were killed and over 24 injured after a earthquake hit the border region of Iran and Pakistan on April 16, 2013, he added. Hundreds of houses collapsed, rendering thousands of people homeless especially in the Washuk district. The damaged infrastructure includes shops, government buildings, houses and schools.

