UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Calls For Controlling Population Growth To Ensure Basic Facilities For All

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Asad calls for controlling population growth to ensure basic facilities for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday called upon all the citizens to limit the number of kids to ensure provision of all basic facilities to the whole population.

"We must ensure appropriate birth spacing and limit the number of kids for the welfare of our family as well as society at large," he said in his video message.

The minister said need for schools, healthcare facilities, electric and gas supply was directly related to the growth in population.

"Being a Planning Minister, I tell you all that with this alarming increase in our population, it has become quite difficult for us to provide the people with the basic necessities of life," he remarked.

Asad said with humongous growth in population, resources which were in plenty, start diminishing over time.

"Here in Pakistan resources are already limited.

Apart from this, a woman giving birth to a number of children puts her life at stake as well as her kids," he added.

Meanwhile in his tweet in connection with the international day of Family Planning, the minister said one of the key challenges for Pakistan was its high population growth.

"It makes increasing literacy, providing health care, ensuring livelihood opportunities, providing electricity & gas, and meeting all other development needs much more difficult."He said Pakistan had enough capacity to provide quality education to only half its kids but if Pakistan population growth dropped to that of Bangladesh, in 10 years we would accommodate every child in the country of Primary school age and in 15 years in secondary school.

Asad Umar said with such a phenomenal impact in such short duration on key development outcomes, "we should make population growth reduction as one of our top national priorities".

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Bangladesh Electricity Education Women Gas Sunday Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

11 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.