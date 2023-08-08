Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengthening democracy, respecting state institutions

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood on Tuesday called for upholding the Constitution, strengthening democracy and respecting the state institutions

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and its leadership always supported the Constitution and strengthening of democratic institutions. The partly did not believe in demoralizing the state institutions and people working with them.

Asad Mehmood said his party leadership also played a pivotal role in making the Constitution of 1973 with unanimity. They respected the sacrifices of all the political parties for the cause of democracy and the Constitution, he added.

He said they got removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through a constitutional process with the support of other political parties.

He said,"We should work for forging unity among the people to restore peace in the county in order to achieve economic stability and prosperity." The minister said his party recently convened a Grand National Jirga of tribal people in Peshawar and in presence of Chief of the Army Staff, it was suggested that Pakistan and Afghanistan should jointly devise a strategy to fight terrorism.

He said his ministry not only provided employment to around 5,000 people but also launched 31 new projects. Some 2,200 employees had also been regularized in the ministry, he added.

However, he expressed reservations over swift passages of so many bills in recent days and suggested the legislation should not be done in haste.