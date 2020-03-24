UrduPoint.com
Asad Credits PM On Announcing Huge Economic Relief Package

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Asad credits PM on announcing huge economic relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday credited to Prime Minister Imran Khan on announcing hefty economic relief package to support the people financially in connection of spreading the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said nobody could make comparison of Pakistan's economy with European countries that was why Prime Minister Imran Khan was not in favor of holding lockdown.

The prime minister was leading the country from the front and taking difficult decisions to stop spreading of corona pandemic, he added.

Asad Umar said it was unfortunate that opposition leaders were doing politics on lockdown for political point scoring. Several countries had imposed lockdown due to increase of COVID-19 epidemic cases, he said.

