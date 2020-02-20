UrduPoint.com
Asad Directs Expediting Process To Establish University At PM House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Asad directs expediting process to establish university at PM house

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday directs ministry of science and technology to ensure establishment of university at the Prime Minister House without any delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday directs ministry of science and technology to ensure establishment of university at the Prime Minister House without any delay.

Terming the project as a high priority, he asked Ministry of Science and Technology to form a special committee to ensure that the university focuses on relevant technologies that can support the manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

Chaired a meeting along with the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to discuss the issues related to the establishment of the University at the Prime Minister's House, the Planning minister noted that the manufacturing sector in Pakistan needs to be supported through cutting edge and latest technologies in order to make them competitive.

Chairperson of Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force Prof Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Member Science and Technology Dr. Hussain Abidi and Senior Officials from HEC participated in the meeting.

Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman briefed the participants about the latest developments in the establishment of the University at the PM House.

The Ministers were informed that the planned University will have three centres of excellence and eight departments with a special focus on innovation and technology development.

The University will accommodate more than 1000 PhDs and PostDoc fellows and 200 faculty members.

He also elaborated that a budget of Rs. 200 million is required to conduct an initial feasibility study.

The Minister for planning was also briefed about the scholarships that will be offered at the University.

