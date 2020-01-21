(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday felicitated both the government and the opposition for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with consensus.

The unanimous decision of the parliamentary committee on the appointment of CEC and ECP members had not only enhanced the honour of the Parliament but also depicted the commitment of the both sides of the aisle towards issues of national importance, he said in a statement.The speaker expressed his confidence that the treasury and the opposition would continue cooperation in future on the national issues and the legislation for the benefit of the masses.