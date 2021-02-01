UrduPoint.com
Asad For 'career Progression' Of National Assembly Staff

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Asad for 'career progression' of National Assembly staff

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday underlined the need for 'career progression' and 'incentivization' of the parliamentary staff aimed at boosting their productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday underlined the need for 'career progression' and 'incentivization' of the parliamentary staff aimed at boosting their productivity.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of 'promotion & up-gradation' orders of NA secretariat Employees, he said the employees of the legislative body were its backbone, serving the House with full dedication and commitment.

He said after assuming office of the Speaker, he noticed that the officers/officials of the National Assembly were stuck in the same grade for fifteen years or more, adding most of the cadres had no promotional incentive or career growth opportunities, thus the situation warranted immediate formulation of service structure, service rules and career growth plan.

He remarked that after the implementation of new service rules through directive number 5 on November 2019, as many as 304 employees were promoted or granted time scale promotions in first phase.

Asad Qaiser mentioned that out of this loop majority employees were Naib Qasids, staff car drivers and other ancillary staff of the House.

He added that total of 187 employees had been elevated to the next grade, out of which 111 were non-gazetted staff.

The speaker advised the employees to follow rules and serve with dedication to improve the efficiency and achieve the organizational goals.

He stressed that meritocracy was key to eliminate the culture of nepotism and recommendation culture.

The Senior Officers and Officials of the National Assembly employees expressed their gratitude for the policy, pursued by the speaker to ensure merit-based promotion. They said the promotion carried out in tenure of Speaker Asad Qaiser was unprecedented.

They also said that the merit based policy of promotion and up-gradation would be beneficial to their career growth. They pledged to serve this House with dedication, honesty and keeping in view the best interest of the House.

The ceremony was attended by National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain, Advisor to Speaker on Legislative and Constitutional Affairs Latif Yousafzai, Additional Secretary (Admin) Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, Secretary to Speaker Shehryar Khan and other senior officers of the Secretariat.

