Asad For Visa, Trade Facilitation To Boost Pak-Afghan Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the proposed changes in visa policy and according concessions for Afghan traders would improve people-to-people contacts and economic activities on both sides.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan Rahimullah Qatra.

Recommendations of the task forces of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group aimed at boosting ties between two countries.

In a statement, he said recommendations had been finalized and sent to the government for implementation.

The Speaker said the task force deliberated on a spectrum of issues affecting trade and people to people contact between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said both the countries were not only neighbors but also intertwined in religious, cultural and historic bonds. Engagement between political hierarchy and parliamentarians from either side had further strengthened the existing relations.

Asad said commitment and understanding between both the nations had foiled foreign attempts to create misunderstandings between both the countries.

He said a peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of the region and the world. It was also encouraging to see the positive developments on the Afghan peace process, he added.

Afghan Acting Ambassador Rahimullah Qatra thanked Asad Qaiser for his kind remarks and said both the nations had increased affinity which had been growing with each passing day.

He praised the role of Speaker in taking the lead role in visa and trade facilitation and resolution of contentious issues.

Rahimullah Qatra said Afghanistan attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding: "Its efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan are commendable."He said extending trade and cooperation in diverse sectors would be beneficial for both the countries.

The envoy also praised the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in augmentation of existing cordial relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

