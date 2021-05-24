UrduPoint.com
Asad Inaugurates Gas Supply In Two Villages Of Ghotki Distt

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:14 PM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wanted development in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wanted development in Sindh.

Talking to Media, after inaugurating the Gas Supply in villages Sultan Waso and Village Gulbahar near Qadirpur Gas Field in Ghotki district on Monday, he said that the provincial government of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was not performing and neither allowing others to work for the development of the province.

Federal Minister said development in Sindh is Imran Khan's vision, adding that the premier announced a development package of Rs14,000billion for Sindh.He said that the people of Ghotki enjoy rights on the resources of the district first.

Replying to a query related to inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, Umar said PM Khan does not believe victimizing people

