Asad Khan Visits Peshawar Jail, Inspects Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Asad Khan visits Peshawar Jail, inspects arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asad Khan Thursday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected arrangements being made for prisoners.

He visited various sections of jail and expressed satisfction over facilities provided by jail administration to prisoners.

He said that needed facilities were being provided to inmates following directives of provincial government and steps have been taken to improve conditions in jail. He also met with juvenile inmates and acquired about their problems.

DG Human Rights said that measures have been taken for the welfare of prisoners including establishment of a library. He said that prisoners are part of our society no stone would be left unturned to improve their abilities.

