Asad Kharal Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand In Police Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Asad Kharal sent to jail on judicial remand in police attack case

A local court on Tuesday sent journalist Asad Kharal to jail on judicial remand in a case of attacking police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent journalist Asad Kharal to jail on judicial remand in a case of attacking police officials.

Earlier, the police produced the journalist before a duty magistrate at Model Town Courts on expiry of his physical remand term.

The investigation officer apprised the court that a police rifle had been recovered from the accused and requested for further five days physical remand of the accused for investigations.

However, a counsel for Kharal opposed the remand plea, saying that the police had already been given six days remand of his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, sent Asad Kharal to jail on judicial remand till the August 10 and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Kharal allegedly beat police officials, deployed at his residence last week.

Later, when senior police officials reached the location, Kharal said he wanted to resolve the matter through dialogue.

When the officers went into the journalist's house, he allegedly locked them inside and allegedly fired shots at them, but they were able to escape and save their lives.

