Open Menu

Asad Korai Posted As Circle Officer Anti-corruption Sanghar

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Asad Korai posted as circle officer anti-corruption Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Assistant Director anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai has been transferred from Karachi and posted as circle officer anti-corruption Sanghar.

According to an official handout, a notification has been issued by the Sindh government's Department for Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, transferring assistant director of anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai from the district south Karachi to Sanghar as the circle officer anti-corruption.

It may be mentioned here that Asad Ali Korai has also previously served duties as the circle officer in Sanghar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Circle Sanghar Asad Ali May From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

2 hours ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

2 hours ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

2 hours ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

18 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan