Asad lauds Motorway Police on the celebrations of silver jubilee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood has lauded the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on the completion of 25 years of excellence and remarked that during the unprecedented floods, all the allied departments of the Ministry of Communications including NHMP worked beyond their limits to restore the communication network.

Addressing a ceremony commemorating NHMP's 25th Raising Day, the minister said that thousands of commuters travel through motorways but there were no trauma centres and hospitals to meet the emergency on such a large road network. He said emergency centres would be established on the motorways at earliest considering the immediate requirement.

He said that hundreds of profit-making offices of Pakistan Post had been restored that were closed during the previous regime. He said there was a need for restructuring to make the public services department more efficient.

Addressing the audience, Inspector General Khalid Mahmood said that NHMP had accomplished state of art call centre by enabling wireless technology and installing repeaters on the road network.

He said FM 95 and the social media team were serving the public round the clock by updating them about the weather and road situations.

He said NHMP had been working on a challenging intelligence system which would detect the violation, inform the driver and issue a challan ticket.

He also informed the audience about the successful accomplishment of database having record of public service vehicles and a national driving license repository.

Former Inspector General and pioneer head of motorways, Iftikhar Rasheed said that the department of motorway police was formed on the model of the California State Police and it was trained to help the public. He said the department had demonstrated unparalleled dedication and professionalism.

Besides Federal Secretary for Communications Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Parliamentary Secretary Shahida Akhtar Ali, Chairman OGRA, Inspector General Islamabad, former Inspector Generals from NHMP, and other senior officers also participated in the celebration.