UrduPoint.com

Asad Lauds Motorway Police On The Celebrations Of Silver Jubilee

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Asad lauds Motorway Police on the celebrations of silver jubilee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood has lauded the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on the completion of 25 years of excellence and remarked that during the unprecedented floods, all the allied departments of the Ministry of Communications including NHMP worked beyond their limits to restore the communication network.

Addressing a ceremony commemorating NHMP's 25th Raising Day, the minister said that thousands of commuters travel through motorways but there were no trauma centres and hospitals to meet the emergency on such a large road network. He said emergency centres would be established on the motorways at earliest considering the immediate requirement.

He said that hundreds of profit-making offices of Pakistan Post had been restored that were closed during the previous regime. He said there was a need for restructuring to make the public services department more efficient.

Addressing the audience, Inspector General Khalid Mahmood said that NHMP had accomplished state of art call centre by enabling wireless technology and installing repeaters on the road network.

He said FM 95 and the social media team were serving the public round the clock by updating them about the weather and road situations.

He said NHMP had been working on a challenging intelligence system which would detect the violation, inform the driver and issue a challan ticket.

He also informed the audience about the successful accomplishment of database having record of public service vehicles and a national driving license repository.

Former Inspector General and pioneer head of motorways, Iftikhar Rasheed said that the department of motorway police was formed on the model of the California State Police and it was trained to help the public. He said the department had demonstrated unparalleled dedication and professionalism.

Besides Federal Secretary for Communications Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Parliamentary Secretary Shahida Akhtar Ali, Chairman OGRA, Inspector General Islamabad, former Inspector Generals from NHMP, and other senior officers also participated in the celebration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Technology Motorway Social Media Driver Vehicles Road Pakistan Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

13 minutes ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.